Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 25%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) shares fell 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 12,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35.
Tanfield Group Company Profile (LON:TAN)
