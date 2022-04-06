Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

