Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $77.21.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,046,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

