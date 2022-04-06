TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TASK. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Shares of TASK stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.66. TaskUs has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $36,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 250,644 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in TaskUs by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after buying an additional 217,613 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.