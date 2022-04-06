TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.33

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$73.33 and last traded at C$73.15, with a volume of 1022282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.31.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CSFB cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.74.

The stock has a market cap of C$71.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.31.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans purchased 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at C$212,185.73. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

