TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01.

TCRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. 291,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.26. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $25.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

