TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $11.78. TDCX shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of TDCX in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get TDCX alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.