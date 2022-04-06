Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,699 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $64,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,189,000 after acquiring an additional 330,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 395,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

