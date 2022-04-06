Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.