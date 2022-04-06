Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $211.73 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average is $223.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.