Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,238 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 608,615 shares of company stock worth $82,000,992. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

