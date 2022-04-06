Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 192.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,526,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $177.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $150.12 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.68.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

