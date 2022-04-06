Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Shares Down 6.2%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 2,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Tefron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

