Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.97

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.97 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 13.38 ($0.18). Tern shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,040,259 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.74. The firm has a market cap of £46.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08.

Get Tern alerts:

Tern Company Profile (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.