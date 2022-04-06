Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $13.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

NYSE TXT traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.45. 52,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Textron by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Textron by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $4,746,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

