The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.79

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.21. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 162,087 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

