The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €54.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.15 ($102.37).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €59.86 ($65.78) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.60. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a one year high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

