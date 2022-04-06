The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $11.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $23.43.
In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
