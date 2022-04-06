The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $11.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

