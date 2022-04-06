The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $29.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.09% from the company’s current price.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $21.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,072,000 after buying an additional 379,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $272,418,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,158,000 after acquiring an additional 766,800 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

