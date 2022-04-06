The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) to Buy

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CBUMY opened at $67.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. China National Building Material has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $82.54.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

