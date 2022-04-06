The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) to Buy

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CBUMY opened at $67.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. China National Building Material has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $82.54.
About China National Building Material (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China National Building Material (CBUMY)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.