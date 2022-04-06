The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after acquiring an additional 370,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after acquiring an additional 273,395 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.22 and a 200 day moving average of $191.32. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

