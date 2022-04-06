The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00006905 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.52 billion and $711.73 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.42 or 0.00228201 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00279784 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 211.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,908,752 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

