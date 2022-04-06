The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) COO Mark A. Wheeler Buys 400 Shares

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) COO Mark A. Wheeler bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of York Water stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,131. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $571.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.39.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in York Water in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in York Water by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in York Water by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

