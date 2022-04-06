Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of TH stock opened at C$2.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.96. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51.
About Theratechnologies
