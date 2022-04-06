Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TH stock opened at C$2.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.96. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

