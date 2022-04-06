TheStreet Downgrades Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to C+

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 260.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Vectrus by 5.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.