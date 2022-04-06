TheStreet Downgrades Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to C+

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.18.
Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vectrus (VEC)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.