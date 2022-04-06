thyssenkrupp (TKA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

thyssenkrupp (FRA: TKA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.00 ($18.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/17/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.58) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/17/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.00 ($18.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.25 ($17.86) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/7/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.25 ($17.86) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.70 ($19.45) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/17/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.25 ($17.86) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/11/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €18.00 ($19.78) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/10/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/10/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €10.00 ($10.99) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/10/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.58) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

FRA:TKA opened at €7.35 ($8.07) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($29.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.15.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.