Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 13.9% Following Earnings Beat

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) rose 13.9% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 3,804,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 54,713,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tilray by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 37,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tilray by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Tilray by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

