Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TVTY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after buying an additional 215,538 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,658,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,726,000 after buying an additional 41,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after buying an additional 2,700,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

