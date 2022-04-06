TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.28. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 219,225 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.