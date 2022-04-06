Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $21,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 300 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 770 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $13,128.50.
  • On Wednesday, February 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,938 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.