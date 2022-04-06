Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $21,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 300 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54.

On Monday, March 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 770 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $13,128.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,938 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

