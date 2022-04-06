Toncoin (TON) Tops One Day Volume of $6.18 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003948 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $6.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.51 or 0.07328991 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.42 or 1.00194102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050632 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

