Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

