Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.68.
TXG opened at C$14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.19.
About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
