Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.68.

TXG opened at C$14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.19.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

