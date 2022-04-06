Tornado Cash Achieves Market Cap of $49.46 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $44.97 or 0.00099837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $49.46 million and $9.01 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.59 or 0.07353823 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,150.21 or 1.00231700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00053507 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

