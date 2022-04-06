Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.00. Torrid shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 320 shares traded.

CURV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

