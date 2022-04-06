Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.00. Torrid shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 320 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

Get Torrid alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $23,809,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,487,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.