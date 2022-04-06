Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.30

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.30 and traded as high as $29.75. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 8,797 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTP. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 152,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 223.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 100,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

