TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
NASDAQ TPG traded down 1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 28.85. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,891. TPG has a fifty-two week low of 26.50 and a fifty-two week high of 35.40.
TPG Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.