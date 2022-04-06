TPG Pace Beneficial II (NYSE:YTPG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.