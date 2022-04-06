Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $205.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $216.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $154.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $578,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $340,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

