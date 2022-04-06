Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $249.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $227.48 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

