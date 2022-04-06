Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,233,000 after acquiring an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,303 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 354,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

