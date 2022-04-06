TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,646. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.31.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TransUnion by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

