TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,695 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of TransUnion worth $37,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after buying an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 56.9% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,208,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,751,000 after purchasing an additional 438,549 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 514.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.14. 28,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

