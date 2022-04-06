Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tri Pointe Homes traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 67340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

