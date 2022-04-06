TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.