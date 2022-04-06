Trifast (LON:TRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.50

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 17743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.75 ($1.47).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trifast alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.89. The company has a market cap of £152.41 million and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.