TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.50 on Monday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

