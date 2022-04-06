TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TriMas by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in TriMas by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter valued at about $876,000.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.