TRON (TRX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, TRON has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.45 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002194 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003990 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,675,960,609 coins and its circulating supply is 101,675,969,016 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

